Russia Issues First Prison Sentence for ‘Voluntary Surrender’ to Ukrainian Forces

A military court in Russia’s Far East has handed down the country’s first prison sentence for voluntary surrender to the Ukrainian army, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the case.

Junior Sergeant Roman Ivanishin was stripped of his rank and found guilty of desertion and two attempts to surrender.

Kommersant previously reported that Ivanishin was captured in eastern Ukraine in June 2023 and returned to Russia in January 2024 as part of a prisoner exchange broked by the United Arab Emirates.

Following his return, he was sent to his motorized infantry brigade’s base in the Sakhalin region, where he was placed under arrest.

Ivanishin’s trial, which began March 17, was held behind closed doors and little information about the case has been made public.