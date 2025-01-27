Russia Jails Pensioner for War Fakes

A Moscow court on Monday sentenced a 64-year-old pensioner to eight years in prison for spreading “deliberately false” information about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine, independent media outlet Mediazona reported.

Konstantin Seleznev was sentenced for publishing two posts on the social media site VKontakte (VK), where he spoke out against the Russian military’s crimes in Ukraine, including the 2022 massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

In his second post, Seleznev called President Vladimir Putin the “leader of a terrorist state” and stated he did not consider him a “legitimate president.”

Seleznev was arrested in October 2023. During a pretrial hearing, he became unwell and lost consciousness.

He also said he was facing pressure in the detention center from other inmates and was later transferred to an overcrowded cell in another detention facility.

Seleznev joins a long list of people arrested for dissent against the war in Ukraine. Russia outlawed “discrediting” and spreading “deliberately false” information about the Russian military shortly after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.