St. Petersburg Woman Jailed Over Army Criticism After Neighbor’s Denunciation

A Russian court on Tuesday jailed a woman for more than five years for criticizing the military on social media, allegedly after her neighbor denounced her.

Anna Aleksandrova, a 47-year-old hairdresser, was arrested in November 2023 over pseudonymous posts she made on VKontakte, Russia's largest social network.

Prosecutors accused her of sharing information about how to avoid being mobilized, and of being critical of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has opened hundreds of criminal cases against its citizens for spreading “fake news” about the military since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Saint Petersburg’s Pushkinsky District Court sentenced her to five years and two months in prison and banned her from using social media for three additional years, the court’s press service said on Telegram.

Aleksandrova pleaded not guilty at the trial, saying she was set up by a neighbor with whom she was embroiled in a land dispute, according to independent news outlet Mediazona.