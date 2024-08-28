Russian Jailed 18 Years After Attempt to Blow Up Army Enlistment Office

A Russian military court sentenced an engineer to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after authorities claimed they foiled his attempt to blow up an army recruitment office, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The court found Artyom Lozovoi, 39, guilty of treason in the form of espionage, of preparing a "terrorist attack" and of illegally handling explosives. The trial was held behind closed doors.

Lozovoi, a resident of the southern Krasnodar region, was arrested in the fall of 2023 after he was caught trying to access a cache of explosives that authorities said he planned to use to blow up an enlistment office in the city of Voronezh.

The court sentenced him to 18 years in prison. He was also fined 700,000 rubles ($7,660).

Lozovoi pleaded guilty during the trial, which began earlier this month, TASS reported.