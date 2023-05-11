Russian Confectioner Fined for Anti-War Cakes Vows to Keep Baking

A Moscow confectioner fined for making cakes decorated with anti-war slogans told The Moscow Times that she plans to keep opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite harassment from pro-war figures and the risk of jail.

Anastasia Chernysheva was ordered to pay 35,000 rubles ($446) last month on charges of “discrediting” the military over cakes with the blue-and-yellow of the Ukrainian flag and messages like “F*** war,” “Freedom to Russia, peace to Ukraine” and “Putin will die, but we will remain.”

“When the [discreditation] law was passed, I didn’t think they would be coming for literally everyone,” Chernysheva, 22, told The Moscow Times.

“But I realized that at some point they would come for me and they did.”

The Kremlin has rapidly expanded a crackdown on dissent since the invasion of Ukraine last year, which has not only led to the jailing of opposition politicians, activists and journalists, but also hundreds of ordinary people opposed to the war.

“Absolutely everyone who opposes the war in Russia is now in danger,” said Chernysheva’s lawyer, Yulia Yevdokimova.

If convicted a second time under the country’s draconian wartime censorship laws, Chernysheva could be sent to prison for up to seven years.

In addition to the fine, Chernysheva said she has also faced an overwhelming online backlash from war supporters.

“[At first] the reaction from the public was incredible, everyone supported me and wrote really cool, warm words. Then, information about me was posted on right-wing channels. That’s when the horror started because they start to demoralize you,” she said.