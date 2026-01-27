State Prosecutor Requests Nearly 6-Year Prison Sentence for Comedian Accused of Insulting Veterans

A Russian state prosecutor has requested a prison sentence of nearly six years for stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin, who was arrested last year following accusations he insulted war veterans during a stand-up performance.
Ostanin was arrested in Belarus in March 2025 after Call of the People, a group known for publicly denouncing Russians, filed a police complaint accusing him of mocking veterans who had lost limbs fighting in the war against Ukraine.
The comedian has denied that his joke was aimed at war veterans. Footage of the stand-up performance that triggered the backlash suggests the joke was taken out of context.
Ostanin was later charged with inciting hatred. He was also designated as a terrorist and extremist in June.
Last week, Ostanin was formally indicted at Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court. He now faces a second charge of “insulting the religious feelings of believers” after the authorities discovered a joke he previously made about Jesus.
During a court hearing on Tuesday, Ostanin accused Belarusian law enforcement officers of physically abusing him during his arrest last March, saying he suffered a spinal fracture before being transferred to Russia for trial.
At that same hearing, a state prosecutor asked that Ostanin be found guilty of both charges and be sentenced to five years and 11 months in a medium-security prison. The prosecutor also requested that the comedian be fined 300,000 rubles ($3,900).
The judge overseeing the trial scheduled the next hearing date for Feb. 2.
During the hearing, Ostanin made a marriage proposal to his girlfriend Valeria Naumova, who is a witness in the case.
The news outlet Mediazona reported that none of the individuals in the case who claimed to have been offended by Ostanin’s jokes attended Tuesday’s hearing.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.