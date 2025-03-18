Russian Comedian Arrested Over Joke About ‘Disabled Soldier’

Russian stand-up comedian Artemyi Ostanin was arrested on charges of inciting hatred over a joke about a disabled man, authorities said Tuesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Sunday it had launched a criminal case after Ostanin’s “offensive comments” about a Russian soldier in the Ukraine war were published online.

Pro-war bloggers reportedly took offense to Ostanin’s February performance, in which he joked about being run over by a homeless man who had “hit a mine” and had been “skateboarding without legs for 20 years” in the Moscow metro.

Ostanin insisted his remarks had been misinterpreted and were not about a Ukraine war veteran.