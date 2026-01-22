Moscow Court Upholds Prison Term for Teenage Girl Who Hung Up Posters of Anti-Kremlin Fighters

A Moscow region appellate court on Thursday upheld a four-year prison sentence for a 17-year-old girl who hung up posters at her school showing Russian paramilitary fighters serving alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.
Eva Bagrova was arrested in December 2024 after putting up the posters on a high school information board in St. Petersburg. One of the figures depicted in the posters is Denis Kapustin, the founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of anti-Kremlin Russians fighting with Ukraine.
Kapustin, who is known for his ties to far-right extremist circles and for founding a clothing brand that used Nazi symbols, staged his death last month as part of a Ukrainian counterintelligence operation. He is designated as a terrorist in Russia.
In October, a judge sentenced Bagrova to four years in prison after she was found guilty of “justifying” terrorism, but details of her case became public only this week. She was initially held under house arrest but later moved to a pre-trial detention center.
An appellate court judge in the Moscow region upheld the ruling on Thursday, independent media reported. At the hearing, Bagrova accused law enforcement officials of threatening to physically abuse her and her relatives as they questioned her in detention.
A state prosecutor called the allegations “subjective.”
Public schools in Russia have been hard-hit by the government’s tightening grip on information since 2022, with Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine glorified throughout the education system.
“The authorities keep a particularly close eye on the education and indoctrination of minors, so they react very hysterically to any signs of disloyalty in education,” Dmitry Anisimov, a spokesman for rights monitor OVD-Info, told AFP.
At least nine people who were minors when criminal investigations against them started were jailed in Russia on politically-motivated charges, OVD-Info estimates.
Lawyer Dmitri Arevkin, who initially defended Bagrova and filed her appeal, confirmed the sentence to AFP and said he no longer represents her.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.