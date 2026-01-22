Moscow Court Upholds Prison Term for Teenage Girl Who Hung Up Posters of Anti-Kremlin Fighters

A Moscow region appellate court on Thursday upheld a four-year prison sentence for a 17-year-old girl who hung up posters at her school showing Russian paramilitary fighters serving alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.

Eva Bagrova was arrested in December 2024 after putting up the posters on a high school information board in St. Petersburg. One of the figures depicted in the posters is Denis Kapustin, the founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a group of anti-Kremlin Russians fighting with Ukraine.

Kapustin, who is known for his ties to far-right extremist circles and for founding a clothing brand that used Nazi symbols, staged his death last month as part of a Ukrainian counterintelligence operation. He is designated as a terrorist in Russia.

In October, a judge sentenced Bagrova to four years in prison after she was found guilty of “justifying” terrorism, but details of her case became public only this week. She was initially held under house arrest but later moved to a pre-trial detention center.