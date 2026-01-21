Uzbek Man Who Assassinated Russian General in December 2024 Gets Life in Prison

A military court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced an Uzbek man to life in prison after he was found guilty of assassinating the head of the Russian army’s chemical weapons unit.

Akhmadzhon Kurbonov earlier admitted to killing Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who headed the military’s radiological, chemical and biological defense forces, and his assistant in December 2024 as they left an apartment building in southeastern Moscow.

Kirillov is the highest-ranking Russian general to have been assassinated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was among at least 19 Russian generals killed since February 2022.

Kurbonov was accused of making a bomb that he later attached to an electric scooter and detonated it remotely outside Kirillov’s apartment building.

The Second Western District Military Court found him guilty on all counts and handed him a life sentence at a maximum-security prison.