Moscow Military Court Jails 2 Men for Trying to Kill Former Ukrainian Agent With Car Bomb

A Moscow military court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 24 and 26 years in prison after they were found guilty of trying to assassinate a former Ukrainian intelligence officer in a bomb attack.

Vasily Prozorov, a former employee of Ukraine’s SBU security service, was injured in April 2024 after an explosive device placed under his SUV in Moscow went off.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office said Vladimir Golovchenko, 42, and Ivan Paskar, 31, were behind the plot to kill Prozorov. Prosecutors accused the two men of forming “an organized group driven by their opposition” to the war in Ukraine.

Exiled Russian media previously identified Golovchenko as a dual Russian-Kyrgyz national who moved to Ukraine in 2010 and obtained a residence permit there. Law enforcement authorities in Kyrgyzstan reportedly arrested Golovchenko in April and had him extradited to Russia to stand trial.

Paskar was identified as a dual Russian-Moldovan citizen.