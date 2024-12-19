Suspect in Russian General’s Bombing Death Charged With Terrorism – State Media

Russian authorities have pressed terrorism charges against a man suspected of killing the head of the army’s chemical weapons division in a bomb attack, state media reported Thursday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Akhmad Kurbanov, who is said to be a citizen of Uzbekistan, reportedly faces three charges of murder, arms trafficking and terrorism in the killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. Kurbanov pleaded guilty, according to the Kommersant business daily, which cited anonymous security service sources.

“When the general came out of the entrance, I pressed the button,” Kurbanov was quoted as saying during an interrogation.

Kirillov and his assistant were killed Tuesday walking out of a Moscow apartment building early in the morning after an explosive device attached to a nearby scooter went off.