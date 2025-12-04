Major Winter Storm Hits Kamchatka as Schools Close and Workday Shortens

Far East Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula is battling its first significant winter storm as a disruptive mix of snow, ice and rain prompted schools in the regional capital to close and authorities to shorten the workday.

Videos on social media showed emergency crews working between Wednesday night and Thursday morning to drain excess meltwater that flooded roads and forced some motorists to crawl to the top of their cars.

The low-pressure storm system battering the region developed off the eastern coast of Japan earlier this week before moving further north to Kamchatka, where it brought heavy snow, freezing rain and winds nearly reaching hurricane force.

“We’re at the epicenter of the storm system and the main blow is still ahead… we shouldn’t relax at all,” Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov warned early Thursday.

Solodov ordered emergency, utility and road services to operate around the clock and instructed local officials to keep all available snow-clearing equipment operating, drain water where necessary and take steps to prevent any damage to infrastructure.