Regions Calling: Kremlin’s New Holidays Offer a Hollow Embrace of Indigenous Peoples, Activists Say

Regions Calling

President Vladimir Putin last week declared the creation of two new holidays dedicated to Indigenous minority peoples and the languages of the people of Russia.

In this edition, we unpack the Kremlin’s motives and whether the holidays will offer any tangible benefits to the hundreds of Indigenous and minoritized communities living in Russia.

But first, the latest news from the regions:

The Headlines

Restrictions on mobile internet access were introduced in parts of the central Ulyanovsk region for the duration of Russia’s war in Ukraine, marking the first permanent internet blackout in the country.

At least 20 Russian regions, including Ukraine-bordering Bryansk and Kursk, are forming special military units consisting entirely of military reservists to guard strategic infrastructure. In the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, reserve-staffed units will be tasked with countering Ukrainian drone attacks against local oil refineries and petrochemical sites.

In the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, five people were killed when a private helicopter crashed into a house near the coast of the Caspian Sea last week. Preliminary investigation results suggest the fatal crash was caused by pilot error.

Regional deputies in the Siberian republic of Buryatia on Thursday passed a controversial law dismantling the two-tier system of local self-government despite opposition from a handful of local officials. Meanwhile, residents of the neighboring Irkutsk region are fighting against a similar change with petitions and video addresses to Putin.

In the southern city of Krasnodar, activists are waging a campaign to oust Mayor Yevgeny Naumov over his support for the construction of an Orthodox cathedral in a protected natural area.

The Spotlight

Kremlin’s New Indigenous Holidays a ‘Distraction from Systemic Issues,’ Activists Say

President Vladimir Putin last week signed decrees creating two new state holidays: the lengthily named Day of the Languages of the People of Russia and Day of the Indigenous Minority Peoples of Russia.

The Kremlin says these two celebratory dates will aid its efforts to preserve Russia’s linguistic diversity, as well as “the traditional way of life and unique cultures” of nations it recognizes as Indigenous.

But independent Indigenous experts and activists told The Moscow Times that Moscow is using the holidays to mask its systemic russification and erasure of Indigenous identities, as well as to reassert control of the narrative about its many Indigenous communities as independent movements gather momentum.

‘Slap in the face’

“This symbolic gesture is…a distraction from systemic issues,” said Khandama Tudebei, a language activist and teacher of Buryat, a Mongolic language native to southeastern Siberia.

“Against the backdrop of war, military mobilization and demographic decline, it reinforces the propagandistic image of ‘people’s unity’ while simultaneously narrowing the space for political expression of language and cultural activists,” she told The Moscow Times.

Tudebei dubbed the Kremlin’s decision to honor hundreds of languages native to the country with a special day “an illusion of care” that can hardly make up for the lack of Indigenous language classes and schooling in Indigenous mother tongues across the country.

Russia is home to 155 living and 15 extinct languages, according to the Linguistics Institute of the Russian Academy of Science.

The country’s most recent census in 2021 showed that nearly all of them face rapidly declining numbers of speakers.