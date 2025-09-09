Russian Pro-War Blogger Accused of Laundering Money Meant for Soldiers

A prominent Russian military blogger has been accused of laundering money intended for frontline troops through his charity foundation after hidden camera footage of him surfaced online.

The video, circulated on Tuesday by pro-Kremlin Telegram news channels with ties to Russia’s security services, purportedly shows Roman Alyokhin, a blogger and adviser to the former governor of the Kursk region, discussing a scheme with representatives of Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky.

Galitsky’s associates proposed transferring 200 million rubles ($2.4 million) to Alekhin’s foundation, with only 150 million rubles ($1.8 million) to be spent on medical supplies for Russian troops in Ukraine.

Alyokhin later denied any wrongdoing but confirmed that the meeting took place in May.