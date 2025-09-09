Russian Pro-War Blogger Accused of Laundering Money Meant for Soldiers

A prominent Russian military blogger has been accused of laundering money intended for frontline troops through his charity foundation after hidden camera footage of him surfaced online.
The video, circulated on Tuesday by pro-Kremlin Telegram news channels with ties to Russia’s security services, purportedly shows Roman Alyokhin, a blogger and adviser to the former governor of the Kursk region, discussing a scheme with representatives of Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky.
Galitsky’s associates proposed transferring 200 million rubles ($2.4 million) to Alekhin’s foundation, with only 150 million rubles ($1.8 million) to be spent on medical supplies for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Alyokhin later denied any wrongdoing but confirmed that the meeting took place in May.
Speaking to the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti, the blogger said the proposal involved monthly donations of 100 million rubles, two-thirds of which would go toward medical equipment from companies linked to Galitsky. Alyokhin insisted he never agreed to the plan.
Galitsky, the billionaire founder of the Magnit supermarket chain, has not commented on the video as of Tuesday afternoon, nor have his representatives. His stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains unknown more than three years into the war.
Alyokhin wrote on his own Telegram channel that he would issue a full explanation after reviewing the hidden footage. Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities opened a preliminary fraud investigation, according to the state-run news agency TASS.
The blogger, who has previously clashed with other pro-Kremlin figures, saw his contract with Chechnya’s Akhmat special forces canceled last fall after just 23 days, following public criticism from state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov.
Alyokhin briefly served as an adviser to former Kursk region Governor Alexi Smirnov, who was arrested earlier this year on fraud charges and is currently awaiting trial.
