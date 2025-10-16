NATO Meets to Solidify Deterrence Against Russian Aggression as Tensions Rise

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte struck a bullish note at the end of a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers, saying its military and 25-fold economic superiority would be effective in deterring Russian attacks on the continent. “Let's not overstate what Russia is capable of,” he said at a press conference in response to a question from The Moscow Times. “We know that their fighter jet pilots are famously not successful in steering these fighter jets, and their captains do not know how to lower an anchor.” This week’s meeting at the alliance’s headquarters was the first since Russian drone and aircraft incursions in Poland and Estonia prompted emergency meetings under Article 4 — and a wider string of airport disruptions across Europe. NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry between these incidents to improve readiness against further incursions or a full-scale attack. A NATO military officer said that Allied Land Command was using Eastern Sentry as a test case for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, a plan to create a ground-based network of sensors and defenses to detect and intercept approaching craft. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine forced NATO to address the wide variety of tactics and equipment used across its 32 members, which risked complicating states' ability to work together in a crisis. Notably, the alliance plans to standardize the equipment in its Eastern Flank Deterrence Line for easier cooperation.

You may have seen that Secretary General Mark Rutte said "Let's not take the Russians too seriously" at today's NATO press conference



He was answering my question for @MoscowTimes about calling out and deterring Russian hybrid warfare



Context matters. Watch here pic.twitter.com/eLZjlpiZ1Y — Charlie Hancock (@Hancock2001) October 15, 2025

But disagreements over how countries should respond to potential threats have come to the fore amid the recent spate of aerial incursions over European members. While Polish officials warned they would shoot down encroaching Russian aircraft, Rutte said before the meeting that the focus should be on escorting aircraft out of the airspace. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė told reporters that her country had removed the requirement for political approval to be given to shoot down Russian aircraft. But while Lithuania has ground-based air defenses, its air policing is currently led by Hungary and Spain. Rutte warned earlier this week that limitations countries place on the use of their weapons could make a response to an incursion less effective. Also on the agenda was signing up more countries to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative in which countries buy military aid from the United States’ stockpiles. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called on countries to ramp up their spending under the program.

