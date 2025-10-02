Russia Upgrades Missiles to Evade Ukraine’s Patriot Defenses – FT

Russia has modified its ballistic missiles to maneuver in flight and evade Ukrainian air defense systems including U.S.-supplied Patriots, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing Ukrainian and Western officials.

Patriot systems are among the most advanced tools available to intercept Russian missiles, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stressed their critical need for more.

The changes appear to affect both the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system and air-launched Kinzhal missiles, which have ranges of about 480 to 500 kilometers.

Instead of following a predictable trajectory, the missiles now veer off course near their targets, diving steeply or executing sharp maneuvers that “confuse and avoid” Patriot interceptors, FT reported, in what one Ukrainian official called “game-changer for Russia.”