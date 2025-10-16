‘Battle-Forged Friends’: Pro-War Singer Shaman Dedicates New Song to Kim Jong-un

Russian popstar Shaman released a new song praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he performed during a concert in Pyongyang last week, according to Russian media reports and video clips released late Wednesday.
Shaman was among a group of Russian singers and dancers invited to perform before Kim at an event marking the 80th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.
“Kim Jong-un mounted the stage and expressed thanks to the Russian artists for their successful performance,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency wrote, sharing photos of the event.
Lyrics featured in an excerpt of the song posted by a Russian pop culture Telegram channel on Wednesday describe Kim as a wise leader and national savior.
“In the harsh years of war, like soldiers of one regiment, two countries — Korea and Russia — became battle-forged friends for eternity,” Shaman sings. The full three-minute version later appeared on the Telegram news channel Kontekst.
North Korea has become one of Russia’s closest allies since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with artillery shells and missiles, according to Western intelligence officials, and last year, it sent troops to the southwestern Kursk region to help repel Ukrainian forces.
Shaman first performed in Pyongyang in August to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule. A similar version of his new song was reportedly played during a rally in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.
Known for patriotic hits such as “Ya Russky” (“I’m Russian”) and “Moi Boy” (“My Fight”), Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, has become a symbol of wartime nationalism in Russia.
He was barred from entering Canada, the European Union and Australia in 2022. News outlets reported that he canceled several concerts in Russia to attend last week’s performance at Pyongyang’s Mansudae Art Theater.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.