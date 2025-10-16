‘Battle-Forged Friends’: Pro-War Singer Shaman Dedicates New Song to Kim Jong-un

Russian popstar Shaman released a new song praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he performed during a concert in Pyongyang last week, according to Russian media reports and video clips released late Wednesday.

Shaman was among a group of Russian singers and dancers invited to perform before Kim at an event marking the 80th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

“Kim Jong-un mounted the stage and expressed thanks to the Russian artists for their successful performance,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency wrote, sharing photos of the event.

Lyrics featured in an excerpt of the song posted by a Russian pop culture Telegram channel on Wednesday describe Kim as a wise leader and national savior.

“In the harsh years of war, like soldiers of one regiment, two countries — Korea and Russia — became battle-forged friends for eternity,” Shaman sings. The full three-minute version later appeared on the Telegram news channel Kontekst.