‘You’re F****** Fired’: Samara Governor Sacks Local Official on Camera

The governor of southern Russia’s Samara region on Tuesday abruptly fired a local district head during an inspection visit caught on camera, a video that has since gone viral for the governor’s profanity-laced outburst.

Footage showed Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, the 36-year-old governor, confronting Yury Zhidkov, head of Samara’s Kinelsky district, over a damaged memorial stone dedicated to local World War II veterans.

When Zhidkov dismissed the monument as “just a rock,” Fedorishchev slapped him twice on the shoulder and told him, “You’re f****** fired.”

The governor later confirmed the dismissal in a social media post, saying his anger stemmed from Zhidkov’s “disrespect for the memory of our heroes.”