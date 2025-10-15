U.S. Congresswoman Says Russian Ambassador Gave Her Soviet Report on JFK Assassination

U.S. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said Tuesday that Russia’s ambassador in Washington had given her a Soviet-era report on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia,” Luna wrote on X, adding that a team of experts would begin translating and reviewing the documents. “We will be uploading as soon as we can.”

Calling the documents “of massive historical significance,” Luna thanked the Russian Embassy for providing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, reposted Luna’s statement on X with emojis of the Russian and American flags and a handshake, which Luna later shared on her own account.