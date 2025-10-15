Support The Moscow Times!
U.S. Congresswoman Says Russian Ambassador Gave Her Soviet Report on JFK Assassination

John F. Kennedy. NASA / Eyevine (CC BY 4.0)

U.S. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said Tuesday that Russia’s ambassador in Washington had given her a Soviet-era report on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia,” Luna wrote on X, adding that a team of experts would begin translating and reviewing the documents. “We will be uploading as soon as we can.”

Calling the documents “of massive historical significance,” Luna thanked the Russian Embassy for providing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, reposted Luna’s statement on X with emojis of the Russian and American flags and a handshake, which Luna later shared on her own account.

The Russian Embassy said the documents were compiled from declassified Soviet sources and delivered at Luna’s request for a U.S.-led “additional investigation.” Ambassador Alexander Darchiev expressed hope the materials would “shed additional light on the tragedy that happened.”

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. The official investigation concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the killing.

Luna, a Florida Republican and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, has recently made a series of claims about her contacts with Russian officials.

Last month, she said members of Congress were planning to meet with Russian lawmakers to discuss UFOs. She also said she intends to meet with economic envoy Dmitriev later this month.

