U.S. Lawmaker Says Congress Exploring UFO Talks With Russian Parliament

A U.S. lawmaker has said Congress is seeking to organize a meeting with members of Russia’s parliament to discuss UFOs.
“We’re looking forward to doing a bipartisan meeting with the Russian parliament here pretty soon,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, told news anchor Chris Cuomo during an interview on NewsNation last week.
Luna said she had “recently” spoken with Russian government officials and asked whether they had information to share on the issue.
She did not provide details on the possible format, date or location of the talks. Neither the U.S. Congress nor Russia’s lower-house State Duma has publicly confirmed such discussions.
Luna’s comments came ahead of a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), where reporter George Knapp claimed the Soviet Union had attempted to reverse engineer UFOs during the Cold War.
The Republican chairs the Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.
Her office told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti earlier this month that a U.S.-Russia parliamentary meeting on “neutral territory” was being prepared, though it did not specify the subject of that planned meeting.
Russian lawmakers have also spoken of the possibility of talks with their American counterparts following the Aug. 15 summit in Alaska between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Formal congressional engagement with Russia’s parliament largely ceased after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and came to a near halt following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
