U.S. Lawmaker Says Congress Exploring UFO Talks With Russian Parliament

A U.S. lawmaker has said Congress is seeking to organize a meeting with members of Russia’s parliament to discuss UFOs.

“We’re looking forward to doing a bipartisan meeting with the Russian parliament here pretty soon,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, told news anchor Chris Cuomo during an interview on NewsNation last week.

Luna said she had “recently” spoken with Russian government officials and asked whether they had information to share on the issue.

She did not provide details on the possible format, date or location of the talks. Neither the U.S. Congress nor Russia’s lower-house State Duma has publicly confirmed such discussions.