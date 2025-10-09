Florida Lawmaker to Meet With Putin Envoy Dmitriev This Month

U.S. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic cooperation envoy later in October, as officials in Moscow blamed the United States for a breakdown in bilateral relations.

“I have officially confirmed a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy to the President of Russia, for later this month,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, wrote on X late Wednesday. “My colleagues and I look forward to this meeting.”

Luna, a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and vocal critic of American financial and military aid to Ukraine, did not specify the format, date or location of the meeting.

“Our two countries do not need to be enemies. Allies in trade benefit everyone,” the lawmaker wrote. “I know I am not the only member of Congress or American who believes that maintaining this open dialogue is essential.”