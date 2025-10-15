Role of Armed Russians Spotted Near Estonian Border Still Unclear, Defense Minister Says

BRUSSELS — Estonia has not yet identified the affiliation or purpose of a group of armed Russian men recently spotted near the Baltic country’s border, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told The Moscow Times.

Speaking at the NATO defense ministers’ meeting, Pevkur told The Moscow Times that journalists should ask Russia who the masked men wearing camouflage were, but should not expect an honest answer.

“Ask the Russians,” he said. “Communicating with Russia means that you can never expect that they will tell the truth. They will just tell you what they want to say.”

“It was the same also with the MiGs they said were not in their airspace,” he added, referring to the two Russian aircraft that crossed into Estonian airspace without permission in September.

The armed men had been spotted in the Saatse Boot, a small protrusion of Russian territory surrounded by Estonia on three sides, last Friday.