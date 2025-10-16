France Arrests 4 Suspected of Plot Against Russian Dissident

France has arrested four people in a probe into a suspected plot against an unnamed Russian dissident, anti-terror prosecutors said Thursday.

Le Parisien newspaper reported earlier that Vladimir Osechkin, who leads the Gulagu.net project that specializes in uncovering abuses in Russian prisons, was the target of a "liquidation plot."

Contacted by AFP, prosecutors did not wish to identify the Russian dissident thought to have been targeted.

"The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT) has opened an investigation on the charge of taking part in a terrorist association with a view to preparing one or more crimes against persons," it said in a statement.

Four men aged 26 to 38 had been arrested on Monday.

Le Parisien said they were French nationals or from the republic of Dagestan in Russia's North Caucasus region.

The PNAT opened an initial probe into the alleged plot on Sept. 19 and asked French domestic intelligence to look into it, it added.