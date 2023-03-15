'Like an Animal': Replica of Navalny's Cell Set Up in Paris

A small concrete box marked with the word SHIZO (punishment cell in Russian) in giant red letters sits incongruously next to a 13th-century church just behind the Louvre museum in Paris.

The grey box is a mock-up of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's punishment prison cell that his team unveiled in the French capital on Tuesday.

The top enemy of Russian President Vladimir Putin is being guarded so closely that his team said they still did not know if the 46-year-old was aware a film about him got an Oscar.

Martine Fuguet, one of the visitors, said Navalny was being kept "in a cage like an animal."

Vsevolod Tlelov, an opposition activist who fled Russia last year, said the installation represented "a different universe."

"This is the life we don't deserve."

Navalny is serving a nine-year sentence on embezzlement and other charges that his supporters see as a punishment for him challenging the Kremlin.

His team set up the replica of his cell — "a prison inside a prison" — in Paris to raise awareness of the dire conditions he's held in.