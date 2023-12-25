Allies Offer Reward for Information on Missing Navalny

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday offered a reward for information about his whereabouts after he went missing in Russia’s prison system nearly three weeks ago.

Navalny’s location and condition have been unknown since his lawyers last met with him on Dec. 5. The 47-year-old anti-corruption activist’s allies have raised alarm that his life may be in danger, saying he suffered a "serious health-related incident" shortly before he disappeared.

“We’re offering a reward (in cryptocurrency) for any complete and accurate information about Alexei,” the Team Navalny account said on X, formerly Twitter.