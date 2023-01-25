Alexei Navalny Returned to Solitary Confinement for 11th Time

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was returned to solitary confinement for the 11th time since his nine-year prison sentence began in March, his press secretary Kira Yarmysh said on Wednesday.

Navalny said that he was sent to solitary confinement for "introducing himself incorrectly," according to Yarmysh.

“Apparently, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not like our campaign and the Oscar nomination of the film,” Yarmysh said, referring to the U.S.-produced fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny," which was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday.

Navalny’s supporters have recently launched the “Free Navalny” campaign to sound the alarm over his deteriorating health and the refusal of prison doctors to treat him.