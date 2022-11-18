Navalny Denounces Harsher Russian Detention Conditions

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says he has been moved to a small, isolated cell and deprived of family visits, his team announced on social media.

Navalny said he had been placed in a "cramped cell" used for prisoners accused of bad behavior, adding: "Congratulate me!"

Under the toughened detention conditions, he is only allowed two books and deprived of long-stay family visits, he said.

Four days before a visit, he was informed he was being transferred to a type of cell where "long-stay visits don't exist," Navalny said, adding that he has not seen his wife, children or parents for several months.