Navalny Missing for 6 Days After ‘Serious Health-Related Incident,’ Team Says

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s whereabouts and condition have been unknown for nearly a week after he reportedly suffered a serious health incident, his team said on Monday.

"It has already been the sixth day since we haven't known where Alexei is or what's happening to him," Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His team said that Navalny had not been connected via video link to court hearings taking place inside the prison where he is held, with prison officials citing “electricity problems” as the reason.

“We have learned that last week he had a serious health-related incident. Navalny's life is at great risk. He is in complete isolation right now,” Maria Pevchikh, his close ally and the chair of the board of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said Friday, adding that “his lawyers are refused entry and asked to wait.”