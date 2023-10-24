Navalny Back in Solitary Confinement After Writing Materials Taken Away

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was returned to solitary confinement on Tuesday, a day after his allies said he was deprived of writing materials, his only means of communication with the outside world.

"They put Alexei in an isolation cell for the 21st time," Navalny's exiled spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media, noting that he "will have spent 236 days" total in the small confinement cell.

The 47-year-old opposition activist, whose appearance has changed dramatically since he was jailed in 2021, has been in and out of solitary confinement for months.

A day earlier, his allies sounded the alarm, saying they "did not know" why he missed a court hearing, which was taking place inside the maximum security prison where he is held.