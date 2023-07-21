Navalny Sent to Solitary Confinement After Requested 20-Year Prison Term

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been ordered to spend 13 days in a solitary confinement cell until a court verdict that could see him sentenced to a further 20 years in prison, his lawyer said Friday.

“Just an hour ago, Alexei Navalny was again placed in a solitary punishment cell [for] introducing himself incorrectly,” his lawyer Vadim Kobzev tweeted.

President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic opponent, Navalny is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony on fraud charges.

Prosecutors requested an additional 20-year prison sentence for Navalny on a new string of “extremism” charges.