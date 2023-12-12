Navalny's Whereabouts Unknown After Possible Prison Transfer

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is believed to have been transferred from the prison in central Russia where he was being held, his allies told The Moscow Times, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

“We don’t know where he could have been transferred,” Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told The Moscow Times over text message Tuesday. “We currently have no information.”

Navalny, 47, was expected to be transferred from the IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region to a stricter "special-regime" colony after a court in August handed him a 19-year jail term, accusing him of creating an organization that undermined public security by carrying out "extremist activities."

“Prisoner transfers are dangerous primarily because, during this time, a person is deprived of all protection and assistance," Yarmysh told The Moscow Times.

Transferring inmates to new prison facilities can sometimes take weeks, and prisoners lose all contact with the outside world. The Federal Penitentiary Service is required to inform prisoners' families within 10 days of their arrival at a new facility.

"In Alexei's case, he's essentially alone with people who have previously tried to kill him, so the situation is very dangerous," Yarmysh said, referring to Navalny’s 2020 poisoning that he and his allies say was ordered by President Vladimir Putin — something the Kremlin denies.

The Baza Telegram channel reported later Tuesday, citing unspecified sources, that Navalny could have been transported to Moscow to undergo investigative actions in a fresh criminal case. This month, Navalny was informed that Russia’s Investigative Committee charged him with two counts of “vandalism.” According to Baza's sources, Moscow also may not be the final destination of the transfer.