Navalny Urges Supporters to Vote for ‘Anyone But Putin’ in 2024 Election

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday that Russians should vote against Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election.

“You can do this by voting for any other candidate,” Navalny said in a statement posted on his website.

Russia's upper house of parliament earlier on Thursday officially set March 17 as the date for next year's presidential election.

Putin, who has been in power in Russia either as president or prime minister since 2000, has not officially announced if he will run for a fifth term in office, but is widely expected to do so.