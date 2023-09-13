Moscow Dismisses ‘Speculation’ About Navalny’s Inclusion in Prisoner Swap

Moscow will not discuss “speculation” about the inclusion of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a list of candidates for a prisoner swap with the West, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

“This is speculation that requires neither official commentary nor informal discussion,” Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

A “possible” multilateral deal to swap Russian detainees in Western countries for Western citizens in Russia could also include dissidents like Navalny, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing anonymous officials in several countries.

The jailed Kremlin critic was sentenced this summer to 19 more years in prison for “extremism” in addition to the nine-year sentence for fraud he is currently serving.

He and his allies have slammed both rulings as politically motivated.