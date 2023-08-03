Navalny Says Expecting ‘Stalinist’ Prison Term in Extremism Trial

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday he expects a Russian court to deliver a “Stalinist” verdict on extremism charges on Friday as he urged supporters to continue “cold-blooded” opposition activities.

Prosecutors have requested a jail term of 20 years for Navalny on charges that include financing extremist activities, publicly inciting extremist activities and "rehabilitating Nazi ideology.”

“It will be a long [prison] term, ‘Stalinist’ as they call it,” read the message penned by Navalny and published online by his associates.

“If they asked for 20 [years, the judge] will give 18 or something like that. It doesn’t matter much because the terrorism case is coming up next, where they could add another 10 years,” the activist said.