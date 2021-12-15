Russian Hitman Gets Life Sentence for Georgian’s Killing in Berlin

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a central Berlin park, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow.

The verdict is expected to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties.

The Berlin court found Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park in broad daylight on Aug. 23, 2019.

Riding a bicycle, Krasikov approached the victim from behind and fired a Glock 26 equipped with a silencer at the side of Kavtarashvili’s torso. Krasikov then fired two more shots at Kavtarashvili’s head after he fell to the ground, killing the victim on the spot.