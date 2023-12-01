Navalny Faces New 'Vandalism' Charges

Russian authorities have pressed fresh criminal charges against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, according to a message shared on the activist’s official social media accounts Friday.

“I have no idea which word to use to describe my latest news. Whether it's sad, funny or absurd,” Navalny wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The jailed activist said that he was handed a letter from Russia’s Investigative Committee informing him of the new charges against him.

According to Russia’s Criminal Code, Navalny was charged with “vandalism,” a crime that is punishable by up to one year of hard labor for individuals.