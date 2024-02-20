Jailed Navalny Ally Yashin Vows to ‘Fight Tyranny’ After Activist's Death

Jailed opposition politician Ilya Yashin said Tuesday that he will continue to fight for democracy in Russia after learning about the death of his friend and associate Alexei Navalny.

“As long as my heart beats in my chest, I will fight tyranny,” Yashin said in a letter in which he pays tribute to Navalny, and whose death he blamed on President Vladimir Putin.

“As long as I live, I will fear no evil. As long as I breathe, I will be with my people,” the letter, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), continued.

Yashin, 40, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison in December 2022 for spreading “false information” about the Russian army after he published accounts of the civilian massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.