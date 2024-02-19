Russian Investigators to Hold Navalny's Body for 2-Week 'Chemical Exam'

Russian investigators told the family and lawyers of Alexei Navalny that they will not hand over his body for at least another two weeks as they conduct a "chemical examination" to determine the cause of his death, the late activist's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Monday.

"We understand clearly that they won’t show his body afterward and will keep extending this 'examination' until it suits them, at least until the [March presidential] election," Yarmysh said during a live video stream on the Navalny team’s YouTube channel.

Navalny’s mother Lyudmila on Monday was denied access to his body for a third day in a row, enraging supporters who accuse the Kremlin of killing him and trying to “cover their tracks.”