Navalny Accuses Russian Prison of Withholding Wife’s ‘Criminal’ Letters

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny on Monday accused prison officials of withholding letters from his wife over claims that they contained “signs of preparation for a crime.”

Navalny, who is being held in a high-security prison colony some 250 kilometers east of Moscow, said he has received daily updates from prison administrators that they cannot deliver Yulia Navalnaya’s letters to him.

“The correspondence was seized by the [prison] censor because it contained signs of preparation for a crime,” the 47-year-old Navalny wrote on the social media website X (formerly Twitter).

The jailed activist jokingly said that he had asked his wife to “stop preparing crimes! Instead, cook a borscht for the kids.”

“However, she can't stop. She continues to invent new crimes and keeps writing to me about them in letters,” he continued.