Russian Army Retakes Border Village in Kursk Region

Russia's military said Monday that its forces regained control of Nikolayevo-Darino, a small village captured by Ukrainian troops during their cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region last year.
Moscow was caught off guard when Kyiv launched its incursion in early August but has steadily clawed back territory, halting Ukraine's advance and rushing reinforcements to the area — including thousands of troops from its ally North Korea.
"During offensive operations, units of the 'North' group of troops liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Nikolayevo-Darino is a tiny village with a population of less than 150 people. It sits directly on the border.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Kursk region since Ukraine launched its incursion, while many others are trapped in Kyiv-held territory. Ukraine says it is providing safe passage to Russians in territory it controls.
A Ukrainian army source told AFP in November that Kyiv still controlled 800 square kilometers (300 square miles) of the Russian border region, down from previous claims it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometers.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.