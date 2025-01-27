Russian Army Retakes Border Village in Kursk Region

Russia's military said Monday that its forces regained control of Nikolayevo-Darino, a small village captured by Ukrainian troops during their cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region last year.

Moscow was caught off guard when Kyiv launched its incursion in early August but has steadily clawed back territory, halting Ukraine's advance and rushing reinforcements to the area — including thousands of troops from its ally North Korea.

"During offensive operations, units of the 'North' group of troops liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Nikolayevo-Darino is a tiny village with a population of less than 150 people. It sits directly on the border.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Kursk region since Ukraine launched its incursion, while many others are trapped in Kyiv-held territory. Ukraine says it is providing safe passage to Russians in territory it controls.

A Ukrainian army source told AFP in November that Kyiv still controlled 800 square kilometers (300 square miles) of the Russian border region, down from previous claims it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometers.