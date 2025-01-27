Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army Retakes Border Village in Kursk Region

By AFP
A T-80 Russian tank. Alexander Reka /T ASS

Russia's military said Monday that its forces regained control of Nikolayevo-Darino, a small village captured by Ukrainian troops during their cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region last year.

Moscow was caught off guard when Kyiv launched its incursion in early August but has steadily clawed back territory, halting Ukraine's advance and rushing reinforcements to the area — including thousands of troops from its ally North Korea.

"During offensive operations, units of the 'North' group of troops liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Nikolayevo-Darino is a tiny village with a population of less than 150 people. It sits directly on the border.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Kursk region since Ukraine launched its incursion, while many others are trapped in Kyiv-held territory. Ukraine says it is providing safe passage to Russians in territory it controls.

A Ukrainian army source told AFP in November that Kyiv still controlled 800 square kilometers (300 square miles) of the Russian border region, down from previous claims it controlled almost 1,400 square kilometers.

Read more about: Kursk , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

At Least 56 Russians Killed, 770 Missing Since Kursk Incursion, Officials Say

Kyiv responded by saying that Russia’s claims cannot be independently verified due to the lack of access granted to international organizations.
1 Min read

Russian Army Knew of Possible Ukrainian Incursion Into Kursk Months in Advance – The Guardian

A document from Feb. 19 reportedly predicted “a rapid push from the Sumy region into Russian territory, up to a depth of 80 kilometers.”
2 Min read

Russian Advance in Kursk Region ‘Stopped,’ Ukrainian Official Says

A spokesman from Ukraine's military administration in Kursk said that “several thousand” Russian civilians remained in Kyiv-controlled areas.
2 Min read

Hundreds Still Missing in Russia’s Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Incursion

Of the 918 people who were reported missing last month, 202 were found alive, while five were confirmed dead.
1 Min read