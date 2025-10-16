Russia Allocates 5K Full-Ride University Scholarships for African Students

Russia has allocated more than 5,000 state-funded university places for students from African countries in the current academic year, the head of the state-sponsored cultural diplomacy agency Rossotrudnichestvo said.

“This year, we received over 40,000 applications, twice as many as in the previous period,” Yevgeny Primakov said at the opening of the Russia-Africa Expo 2025 in Moscow, adding that the highest number of applicants came from Sudan, Guinea, Ghana and Chad.

Primakov noted that Moscow is actively expanding its humanitarian and educational cooperation with African countries.

“We are currently developing projects in five key countries: Egypt, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa and Ethiopia,” he said.

He also announced plans to further grow the network of Russian cultural and education centers, known as Russkiy Dom (“Russian Houses”), which aim to strengthen Russia’s cultural and academic footprint on the continent.

“Under the partnership program, we’ve signed agreements with 14 centers across various African countries,” Primakov said.