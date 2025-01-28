Russia Seeks $33M From Arrested Construction Boss Over Border Defense Scandal

Russian prosecutors are demanding 3.2 billion rubles ($32.6 million) in damages from the head of a construction company in the southwestern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swaths of Russian territory, media outlets reported Tuesday.

Vladimir Lukin, CEO of the Kursk Region Development Corporation, was arrested last month on charges of abuse of authority. Initially, he was accused of misusing 173 million rubles ($1.7 million) allocated by the government for fortifications along the Russia-Ukraine border.

However, the Prosecutor General’s Office has since filed a lawsuit alleging that Lukin and several associates inflated the cost of construction contracts to a greater extent than previously reported, according to the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia.

The lawsuit claims that between 2022 and 2023, 23 contracts worth 3.2 billion rubles were signed under the construction company’s leadership. Lukin and his deputies, Igor Grabin and Snezhana Martyanova — both also in police custody — allegedly received 805 million rubles ($8.2 million) in kickbacks.