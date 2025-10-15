Syrian President Meets With Putin in First Visit to Russia Since Assad’s Overthrow

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa met with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday, in his first official visit to Russia since the overthrow of Moscow’s longtime ally Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa told Putin that he wanted to “redefine” bilateral relations with Russia, after both sides said ahead of the meeting that political, economic and humanitarian issues would be discussed between the two leaders.

“We are trying to restore and redefine in a new way the nature of these relations so there is independence for Syria, sovereign Syria and also its territorial unity and integrity and its security stability,” Sharaa said during a televised sit-down at the Kremlin.

Putin told Sharaa that Russia and Syria have always enjoyed “friendly relations,” adding that he hoped those ties would continue to strengthen even as Syrian society continues to undergo major changes under the new regime.

Despite the warm words, Sharaa is expected to press Putin behind closed doors to hand over Assad for trial over alleged crimes against Syrians. On Tuesday, Reuters reported the Assad government had carried out a secret operation to move tens of thousands of bodies from an exposed mass grave to a hidden site in the desert east of Damascus.