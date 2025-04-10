Chechen Authorities Publicly Display Body of Alleged Police Attacker

Authorities in Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya publicly displayed the body of a teenager accused of stabbing two traffic police officers earlier this week, local media and Chechen opposition groups said Thursday.

The alleged assailant was fatally shot after attacking officers in the town of Achkhoy-Martan on Monday evening. Investigators said one officer died of his injuries, with Chechen state media later reporting the officer was buried on Wednesday.

That same morning, Chechen authorities organized a rally in the town square where the suspected knife attacker’s body was brought out for public viewing, according to the opposition Telegram channel NIYSO.

Videos posted online showed the body of a young man lying on the pavement as a crowd looked on in silence.

Eyewitnesses told the news outlet Caucasus Knot that teachers, students and other state employees were ordered to attend the rally and barred from leaving by security forces.

“None of those present could imagine [seeing the body] in their nightmares,” an unidentified school principal told the outlet.