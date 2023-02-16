Russia Detains Gay Chechen Refugee at Moscow Airport

Russian police detained a gay Chechen refugee upon his arrival in Moscow, activists said early Thursday, raising fears that he may be imprisoned and tortured by security officers in his home region.

Idris Arsamikov, 28, is believed to have been taken to the conservative, majority-Muslim region hours after landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport to attend his father’s funeral, according to the North Caucasus LGBTQ+ support group SK SOS.

Video filmed by Arsamikov’s lawyer and posted on SK SOS’ Telegram social media channel shows a plainclothes officer with a hood over his head taking Arsamikov in an unknown direction.

The visibly shaken Arsamikov remains silent as the lawyer urges him to resist detention.