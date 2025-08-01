U.S. Deploying Nuclear Submarines in Response to 'Provocative' Russian Comments – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had ordered deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to "highly provocative" comments by a senior Russian official.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev..., I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Trump did not say whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. He also did not elaborate on the locations, which are kept secret by the U.S. military.

The United States and Russia control the vast majority of the world's nuclear weaponry, and Washington keeps nuclear-armed submarines on patrol as part of its so-called nuclear triad of land, sea and air-launched weapons.