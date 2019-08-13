U.S. Has ‘More Advanced’ Rocket Than Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Missile – Trump

The United States has “more advanced” technology than Russia’s nuclear-powered cruise missile that was presumed to have been involved in a mysterious accident last week, President Donald Trump has said. At least five nuclear experts were killed in the secretive rocket engine test at sea in northern Russia five days ago. U.S.-based experts and intelligence officials have since said they suspect the mishap occurred during testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which has been touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and designated as SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO.

The U.S. is “learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia,” Trump tweeted about Thursday’s accident late on Monday. Putin unveiled the Burevestnik ahead of his re-election last year, vaunting its unlimited range and ability to evade a U.S.-built missile shield. Unnamed U.S. intelligence sources have said that the Burevestnik has since crashed during tests. “We have similar, though more advanced, technology,” Trump said without specifying if the U.S. also boasts nuclear-powered unlimited-range cruise missiles.