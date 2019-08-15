Norway Detects Radioactive Iodine by Russian Border Days After Rocket Explosion

Norway's nuclear safety authority is analyzing tiny amounts of radioactive iodine detected in the air in northern Norway in the days after a deadly explosion during a rocket engine test over the border in Russia. Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, said Saturday that five people killed in the blast were its staff members and the accident involved "isotope power sources", giving no further details.

Norway's radiation and nuclear safety authority DSA said it had detected the radioactive iodine at its air filter station in Svanhovd, which is by the Russian border. A river separates the two countries. The samples were collected in the period Aug. 9-12, while the accident in the Arkhangelsk region of northern Russia occurred on Aug. 8, it said.

