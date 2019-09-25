Cleanup Crews Filmed Removing Russian Nuclear Blast Debris

Helicopters, excavators and people wearing hazmat suits have been filmed near the site of a mysterious nuclear explosion at a Russian military site that has raised international concerns and safety fears. A liquid propulsion system blast on Aug. 8 at a naval missile test facility in Nyonoksa has killed seven people and led to a brief radiation spike nearby. Reports citing U.S. intelligence and photographs from the site suggested that the blast happened during a mission to salvage a nuclear-powered cruise missile from the bottom of the sea.

Video published Saturday by an Arkhangelsk region television channel showed four people in hazmat suits help an excavator remove scrap from one of two abandoned pontoons towed ashore in the White Sea. The operator of the excavator did not appear to be wearing any protective gear. Journalists said earlier this month they had measured background radiation levels several times above the norm near the two pontoons in the village of Nyonoksa. The Region 29 outlet’s footage, described as the first part of the cleanup process, showed the excavator placing the removed scrap into shipping containers to be removed by helicopter. It is unclear where the containers were being taken, Region 29 reported.