Russian Nuclear Blast Debris Is Still Emitting Radiation, Reports Say

Journalists in northern Russia have measured high levels of radiation near two abandoned boats that were brought ashore following last month's mysterious accident during a test at a military site that has raised international concerns and safety fears. Five nuclear engineers were killed in a liquid propulsion system explosion on a sea platform Aug. 8, leading to a brief spike in radiation by up to 16 times in nearby cities. News outlets have recently reported, citing U.S. intelligence and photographs from the site, that the blast occurred during a mission to salvage a nuclear-powered cruise missile from the bottom of the sea.

Background radiation levels near the two pontoons towed ashore in the White Sea were several times above the norm, journalists based in the Arkhangelsk region reported in a video published Monday. "This beach should be decontaminated," Bruno Chareyron, a research director at the French radiation-monitoring NGO CRIIRAD, told the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) news outlet. "The authorities should collect the radioactive debris [and] monitor the contamination of the water, sand sediments, fauna and flora," Chareyron was quoted as saying.